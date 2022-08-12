Goldstar Barbers hosting free back to school haircuts

Come out to Post Oak Mall this Sunday
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s something people can check off their back to school to do list: a fresh haircut! Goldstar Barbers is giving back to the community by giving kids free haircuts.

Goldstar owner Mike Espitia joined First News at Four to discuss the event.

He says the business started giving free haircuts out of their shop on University Drive, but as time went on, other business owners wanted to help. The event got bigger and bigger, and last year when Goldstar partnered with I Heart Bryan, it nearly doubled in size. Espitia’s guess is that they did nearly 300 haircuts last year. 2021 also saw the addition of vision checks, lice checks, free shoes, backpacks, snow cones, and a DJ as well.

“It turned into something where the entire community is kind of rallying around kids going back to school because I think it all started with haircuts,” he said.

Espitia is proud that the event doesn’t just shine a light on barbers but on all the small businesses who are involved.

“What I tell a lot of people is just like when you shop local we can do things like this,” said Espitia.

This year the event will be on Sunday, August 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall next to H&M. They will be cutting both boys’ and girls’ hair for free. School supplies will also be given away by local businesses.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

