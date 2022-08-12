Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County

Burleson County fire crews on the scene of a grassfire that destroyed two structures
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening.

Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs are all on the scene.

The fire started at 721 N Berry Ridge in Burleson County.

Snook VFD says they managed to save three outbuildings along with one other structure.

Right now the cause of the grassfire is unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

