Gulf system brings rain to Texas this weekend, low development chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has tagged an area of low pressure for a (very) low chance of additional development.

As we roll into the weekend, this system will continue drifting westward in the Gulf of Mexico, eventually swirling into Texas. Widespread showers and storms are expected along the Gulf Coast through the weekend, with the potential for at least some minor flooding from Baytown to Corpus Christi.

For the Houston area and along/south of I-10, some periods of heavy rain will be possible, but more scattered. As you move north into the Brazos Valley, we will attempt to tap into some of this moisture to give scattered, quick downpours throughout the weekend.

Coverage looks to be modest - about 30% each day locally. Quick downpours will be capable of dropping a tenth to quarter inch, with an isolated storm capable of a quick inch over the next few afternoons (that will be uncommon). Downpours will be fleeting, so keep your outdoor plans over the weekend and know that it will be STEAMY - heat index around 105° is expected each afternoon.

