Hometown Heroes: Bremond Tigers

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas - It sounds like an odd combination, but the Bremond Tigers enter the 2022 season with a young but experienced squad.

They finished last season with a 6-7 record, but made it to the third round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Braylen Wortham started last season as a freshman and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has tagged Wortham as the District 13 - 2A DII preseason offensive MVP this year.

“I don’t even know how to explain it. Just being a freshman and starting on varsity, taking my squad all the way to the 3rd round and now being a sophomore and having the same expectations and higher. It’s just an amazing feeling,” said Wortham.

“Looking at starting probably three more freshman this year and 3 or 4 sophomores, so we’re still super young but the success at the end of last year that we had in the playoffs really has everybody excited,” said head coach Jeff Kasowski.

Bremond will open up their season at home against the Normangee Panthers. Kickoff is set for 7-30 on August 26th.

