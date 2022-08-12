Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers proved last year that they are a team that can deal with adversity and overcome it. Unfortunately they have more of that to deal with this season.

A year ago they had to forfeit 7 games because of an ineligible player. This year the hurdle is not having any home football games because their current stadium is being renovated and turf is being added.

Head Coach Jason Hodde has 16 returning starters back off last year’s team that made it to the regional finals. The players are looking at 10 regular season road games as a playoff tune-up where every game involves a bus ride.

“It is really a better preparation for our playoff environment. You know traveling every time we go play a game. It’s really just getting used to the mental feeling of a different stadium. Like hecklers and fans and stuff like that. So it’s a positive thing,” said Del Vingantt who plays wide receiver, running back and defensive back for the Panthers.

“Very exciting that we are going to get a new stadium and get some news facilities so I think the guys understand that but the only unfortunate part is that our seniors won’t be able to play any home games. But you know that’s just part of life. They have been very excepting of it. They are very very positive about the upcoming season and they don’t really care. Let’s just go play. Just got to go get on a ‘Yellow Dog’ every day that’s all,” added coach Hodde.

The Panthers first of many bus rides will be to Holland for the seaason opener on August 26th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.