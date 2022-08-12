Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays enter their second season with Dylan Conway at the helm. Conway has 13 starters returning from last season.

They finished 4-7 a year ago and made the playoffs, but were bounced in the first round. Like a lot of teams, they are focused on making a third straight post season appearance and hope to make a deeper run in 2022.

“That’s the expectation.. to get to the post season,” Dylan Conway, Snook Head Coach said. “These guys have been working all summer and off-season they’re ready to take that next step.”

“Ever since we lost last season that’s all I’ve been focused on... getting that sour taste out of our mouths losing in the first round of the playoffs,” Ryder Becka, Snook linebacker and running back said. “It’s not the best feeling in the world.”

“We’ve learned that we can do it,” Samuel Smitherman, Snook wide receiver and corner back said. “We’re a small school, small town, but we really are able to compete at a higher level.”

Snook kicks off the season in Iola against the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on August 26th.

