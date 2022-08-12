Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were a playoff team a year ago that ended a 3 year post season drought. While they got eliminated in the first round, they tasted victory which was a huge accomplishment for the orange and black.

Philip Roberts takes over the Yegua program after being an assistant coach over in Brenham. He has 12 returning starters back that are hungry.

Roberts knows his job is to build on last year’s success and establish a winning mentality in Somerville.

“Right now we are kinda on that edge where I think we can kind a teeter over the top but if you do we’re going to every game expecting that you can win and compete with anybody that you play. And eventually everybody else starts to believe that you can do it and it becomes a it’s a snowball and it kind of rolls downhill,” said the Somerville first year head coach.

“Last year we went to the playoffs and went to round one. We lost it. This year we are trying to do better and come back and show Somerville some pride and be a wise!” added Somerville Defensive End Caden Espinosa.

The Yeguas will open the season on the road against the Thrall Tigers two weeks from tonight (August 26th).

