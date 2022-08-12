Is inflation at a turning point?

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gas just dipped below $4 for the first time in months but is this a sign of good things to come?

Dennis Jansen, the Director of the Private Enterprise Research Center and the Jeff Montgomery Professor of Economics at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss whether Americans should be feeling optimistic about inflation.

“I do think the falling prices for energy and especially gasoline has a big impact on the measure of inflation this month,” he explained.

Recently the consumer price index for July was released and the price index itself did not change from June to July, which Jansen called “quite uplifting.” He believes this was largely due to energy prices.

However, Jansen doesn’t expect the prices for other items like groceries to go down.

“I think this large decline in the price of gasoline, this large decline in a portion of the consumer price index, I think we may have gotten most of the decline in inflation from those falling energy prices that we’re going to get.”

He believes prices will continue to rise, but not at the rate seen over the past couple of months. Additionally, he expects wages to rise, but just not as fast as prices.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Fatal crash on SH 105 at CR 417
SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash

Latest News

They will be holding informationals on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12
OPAS is looking for volunteers for its 50th anniversary season
The total for these items is $105 million. City staff expects the council to hold off on a vote.
College Station bond discussions continue, first approval opportunity
Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
A teacher ordered supplies from Amazon and Target as the school year aproaches
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch