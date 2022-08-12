Ohio police department says officers, employees no longer need to cover up their tattoos

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is changing its policy regarding its employees and their tattoos.

The Middletown Division of Police said it is updating its policy and no longer requiring its officers and other employees to cover up their tattoos.

This week, the department shared the policy update on its social media, saying they are trying new things and hoping to attract new employees.

They also encourage the public to say hello to officers and its employees in the community as the department says tattoos are a great conversation starter.

