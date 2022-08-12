OPAS is looking for volunteers for its 50th anniversary season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is 50 and fabulous, and they’re looking for people to join them for this special anniversary season. Anne Black, OPAS’ Executive Director joined First News at Four to discuss the organization’s volunteer opportunities.

Founded in 1972, OPAS at Texas A&M University presents professional productions of theatre, music, and dance programs to audiences of the Brazos Valley.

About 10 years ago, OPAS started their Volunteer Corps for Brazos Valley residents with a passion for the performing arts. According to Black, OPAS is looking to get back to normal after losing some volunteers during COVID. Volunteers will work alongside students and will get to see the performances for free. Duties will include ushering, ticket scanning, special services, and program distribution. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

“I think this is just a great organization and in addition to what’s on this stage, there are so many wonderful people involved in OPAS, so many wonderful people who buy tickets every year, and it’s great fun I think to get to visit with those people and get to know them,” said Black.

Anyone interested in learning more can attend an informational at Blue Baker (800 University Drive East in College Station). The events are “come and go” and will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, August 12 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Complimentary refreshments will be available.

Visit their website for more information. People with questions should contact OPAS Event and Operations Coordinator Kayla Shepherd (kshepherd@msc.tamu.edu, 845-1661).

