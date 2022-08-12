OPAS is looking for volunteers for its 50th anniversary season

They will be holding “informationals” on Thursday and Friday
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is 50 and fabulous, and they’re looking for people to join them for this special anniversary season. Anne Black, OPAS’ Executive Director joined First News at Four to discuss the organization’s volunteer opportunities.

Founded in 1972, OPAS at Texas A&M University presents professional productions of theatre, music, and dance programs to audiences of the Brazos Valley.

About 10 years ago, OPAS started their Volunteer Corps for Brazos Valley residents with a passion for the performing arts. According to Black, OPAS is looking to get back to normal after losing some volunteers during COVID. Volunteers will work alongside students and will get to see the performances for free. Duties will include ushering, ticket scanning, special services, and program distribution. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

“I think this is just a great organization and in addition to what’s on this stage, there are so many wonderful people involved in OPAS, so many wonderful people who buy tickets every year, and it’s great fun I think to get to visit with those people and get to know them,” said Black.

Anyone interested in learning more can attend an informational at Blue Baker (800 University Drive East in College Station). The events are “come and go” and will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, August 12 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Complimentary refreshments will be available.

Visit their website for more information. People with questions should contact OPAS Event and Operations Coordinator Kayla Shepherd (kshepherd@msc.tamu.edu, 845-1661).

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Fatal crash on SH 105 at CR 417
SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash

Latest News

The total for these items is $105 million. City staff expects the council to hold off on a vote.
College Station bond discussions continue, first approval opportunity
Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
A teacher ordered supplies from Amazon and Target as the school year aproaches
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
Keep Brazos Beautiful host 2022 luncheon
Keep Brazos Beautiful presents eight awards at luncheon