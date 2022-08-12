Bryan Police confirm possible hostage situation near Blinn Campus
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A possible hostage situation is happening in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus, Bryan police confirm.
Police are on the scene, but limited information is available at this time.
An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.