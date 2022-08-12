Bryan Police confirm possible hostage situation near Blinn Campus

An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.
An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A possible hostage situation is happening in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus, Bryan police confirm.

Police are on the scene, but limited information is available at this time.

An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash
Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex in...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President Kathy Banks is leaving them out of major decisions
(Source: MGN)
Power restored to over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers

Latest News

A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain to South Texas this weekend, where...
Gulf system brings rain to Texas this weekend, low development chance
Weekend Gardener: Watering trees to protect them during this drought
Weekend Gardener: Watering trees to protect them during this drought
8/12
Friday PinPoint Forecast 8/12
The total for these items is around $90 million. City staff expects the council to hold off on...
College Station bond discussions continue, first approval opportunity