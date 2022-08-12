School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin.

While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch.

The video obtained by KBTX shows a woman getting out of her car and taking an Amazon and a Target box off of the front porch.

When the teacher got home she originally thought her parents took them for her but when she checked her Ring camera she discovered the packages had been stolen.

The teacher said that Amazon and Target will be giving her a full refund for her items.

She has also received donations of school supplies from the community but asked those donations to be sent to The Teacher Closet in Bryan.

CSPD is still investigating this incident.

