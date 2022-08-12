Texas A&M wins exhibition opener over SFA 2-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas Aggie soccer team won its exhibition opener with a 2-1 win over Stephen F. Austin at Ellis Field on Thursday night.

The Aggies scored a pair of goals in the first half. The first coming off a redirect from Laney Carroll put the Aggies up 1-0 and then Georgia Leb added another goal for the Maroon & White.

Texas A&M gave up a goal in the second half, but held onto win it 2-1.

The Aggies will open up the regular season next Thursday in Clemson against the Tigers.

