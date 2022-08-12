Weekend Gardener: Watering trees to protect them during this drought

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley has received some rain this week but it’s still very dry across the area. In fact, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 99% of Texas is under drought conditions.

Local experts say it’s important to water our trees in order to protect them during this ongoing drought.

“When we’ve gone about three weeks without water, our trees, even our large trees, could use some supplemental water,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Fry explained the process of watering efficiently and effectively with a water hose. You can watch the explainer above in the video player.

Texas A&M AgriLife also recently shared a post from the Texas A&M Forest Service that discusses how to water trees during water conservation efforts. You can find that article here.

The @TXForestService shares how to water trees amid water conservation efforts. Read more 👇 https://t.co/N525B1otSx — Texas A&M AgriLife (@AgriLife) August 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.