Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Birdie

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Birdie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Aug. 12, 2022. Birdie is a one year old mixed breed and is currently in foster care.

Birdie is in foster care with a cat and another dog so she will be good in a home with other animals. Birdie will come microchipped and spayed.

Aggieland Humane Society is doing free feline Fridays for the month of August where all cat adoptions are free.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

