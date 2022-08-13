Aggies focused on “finishing”

(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp.

The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were by more than ten points, so veteran safety Demani Richardson said the team is working on getting over that hump.

”We just keep it in our minds that we have to finish those games,” Richardson said. “While we’re practicing we just have to tone in on finishing and reminding ourselves what happened. We just have to finish practice, whether it’s the third practice or the tenth practice. No matter what we just have to finish,” Richardson added.

After Saturday’s scrimmage, the Aggies have their second off day of fall camp on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
A teacher ordered supplies from Amazon and Target as the school year aproaches
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
The National Hurricane Center has given the disturbance in the Gulf a very low chance of...
Gulf system brings rain to Texas this weekend, low development chance

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers
Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars
Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers
Freshman Evan Stewart ready to contribute right away