Aggies focused on “finishing”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp.

The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were by more than ten points, so veteran safety Demani Richardson said the team is working on getting over that hump.

”We just keep it in our minds that we have to finish those games,” Richardson said. “While we’re practicing we just have to tone in on finishing and reminding ourselves what happened. We just have to finish practice, whether it’s the third practice or the tenth practice. No matter what we just have to finish,” Richardson added.

After Saturday’s scrimmage, the Aggies have their second off day of fall camp on Sunday.

