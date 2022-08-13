Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn

Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Amazon Prime showcased its new drone delivery service that will arrive in College Station by the end of this year.

Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn at Century Square to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement. An Amazon Prime drone was on display to the public, and Amazon Prime staff was there to answer any questions people had.

Along with the drone showcase, lawn games, food and beverages, and entertainment were a part of the event.

Linda Harvell, College Station City Council member, attended the event. Harvell said Amazon making College Station one of its homes means even more growth for the city.

”Amazon is in the heart of Aggieland, College Station Texas,” said Harvell. “I mean that is going to raise a green flag and say come on and join us. I think having Amazon here is huge.”

Daniel Martin, Amazon Spokesperson, said College Station is the perfect fit for this new innovation and he’s ready for the community to experience drone delivery.

“When we say we want to become a part of the fabric of the local community, this is that,” Martin said.” You know, creating a family-friendly environment, being transparent, answering questions and just being here with the local community.”

Martin said there will be several other events throughout the year just like this one so the community can learn more about Amazon Prime drone delivery.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
A teacher ordered supplies from Amazon and Target as the school year aproaches
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
The National Hurricane Center has given the disturbance in the Gulf a very low chance of...
Gulf system brings rain to Texas this weekend, low development chance

Latest News

Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
"Team Texas" won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
The breakfast will allow residents to learn more about Amazon's drones
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
Burleson County fire crews on the scene of a grassfire that destroyed two structures
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County