Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Amazon Prime showcased its new drone delivery service that will arrive in College Station by the end of this year.

Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn at Century Square to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement. An Amazon Prime drone was on display to the public, and Amazon Prime staff was there to answer any questions people had.

Along with the drone showcase, lawn games, food and beverages, and entertainment were a part of the event.

Linda Harvell, College Station City Council member, attended the event. Harvell said Amazon making College Station one of its homes means even more growth for the city.

”Amazon is in the heart of Aggieland, College Station Texas,” said Harvell. “I mean that is going to raise a green flag and say come on and join us. I think having Amazon here is huge.”

Daniel Martin, Amazon Spokesperson, said College Station is the perfect fit for this new innovation and he’s ready for the community to experience drone delivery.

“When we say we want to become a part of the fabric of the local community, this is that,” Martin said.” You know, creating a family-friendly environment, being transparent, answering questions and just being here with the local community.”

Martin said there will be several other events throughout the year just like this one so the community can learn more about Amazon Prime drone delivery.

