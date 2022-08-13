Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”

Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.
Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions.

According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four counts each of abandon endanger child criminal negligence and 16 counts of harboring wild animals.

Authorities responded to the residence after receiving a complaint of a perpetrator holding hostages inside. While investigators ultimately determined the original call to be a hoax, records say they found the apartment infested with trash, cockroaches, feces, and multiple venomous snakes.

CPS responded and removed all the children due to the living conditions.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
A teacher ordered supplies from Amazon and Target as the school year aproaches
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
The National Hurricane Center has given the disturbance in the Gulf a very low chance of...
Gulf system brings rain to Texas this weekend, low development chance

Latest News

"Team Texas" won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
The breakfast will allow residents to learn more about Amazon's drones
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
Burleson County fire crews on the scene of a grassfire that destroyed two structures
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
He performed a cover of "Pancho and Lefty"
Free Music Friday: Joey McGee