The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam.

Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment.

David Parks with the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation, was the coordinator for the Skate Jam event. Parks told KBTX he is more than happy with the turnout and is ready to start his senior year at Texas A&M University.

“Its a great number. The city of Bryan and the community is so great to support us and we love to give back and support them,” said Parks. “We couldn’t ask for anything better.”

