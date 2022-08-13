The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam

Back-to-school Skate Jam At Williamson Skate Park.
Back-to-school Skate Jam At Williamson Skate Park.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam.

Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment.

David Parks with the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation, was the coordinator for the Skate Jam event. Parks told KBTX he is more than happy with the turnout and is ready to start his senior year at Texas A&M University.

“Its a great number. The city of Bryan and the community is so great to support us and we love to give back and support them,” said Parks. “We couldn’t ask for anything better.”

For more information on the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation department, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash
Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex in...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President Kathy Banks is leaving them out of major decisions

Latest News

Normangee ISD sees growth ahead of 2022-2023 school year.
Normangee ISD grows in enrollment before upcoming school year
College Station ISD holds convocation ahead of new school year.
College Station ISD Convocation builds excitement ahead of new school year
Back to School: Hearne ISD Superintendent talks excitement of new school year
Experts say expensive hair and beauty products don't have to be used to have a great look.
Beauty expert shares skincare, beauty tips for all ages