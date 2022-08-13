Exciting events coming up at Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend.

On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!

Century Square’s first-ever job fair is taking place on Monday, August 15 in the George Hotel. Jobseekers will be able to learn about a variety of open positions at Century Square businesses including Kendra Scott, Juanita’s, Cavalry Court, and more! There will be part time and full time opportunities. Resumes and business casual dress is recommended for this event as candidates will have the opportunity to complete on-site job applications, and participate in interviews during the event. The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In time for football season, Biergarten will be back for 2022! Join in on the fun with cheers and beers beginning Friday, September 2 for the second annual event, which will continue every Friday to Sunday through November 27.

Find out more on Century Square’s website.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.