Exciting events coming up at Century Square

There will be an Amazon Prime Air kick-off Saturday and a job fair on Monday
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend.

On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!

Century Square’s first-ever job fair is taking place on Monday, August 15 in the George Hotel. Jobseekers will be able to learn about a variety of open positions at Century Square businesses including Kendra Scott, Juanita’s, Cavalry Court, and more! There will be part time and full time opportunities. Resumes and business casual dress is recommended for this event as candidates will have the opportunity to complete on-site job applications, and participate in interviews during the event. The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In time for football season, Biergarten will be back for 2022! Join in on the fun with cheers and beers beginning Friday, September 2 for the second annual event, which will continue every Friday to Sunday through November 27.

Find out more on Century Square’s website.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash
Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex in...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President Kathy Banks is leaving them out of major decisions

Latest News

"Team Texas" won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
Burleson County fire crews on the scene of a grassfire that destroyed two structures
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
He performed a cover of "Pancho and Lefty"
Free Music Friday: Joey McGee
Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is...
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting