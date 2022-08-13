Free Music Friday: Joey McGee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12.

The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.

He performed his newly released single, a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho and Lefty.” The single will be featured on his upcoming album, “The Acoustic Highway - Love, Loss and Other Stories,” which is set to be released on October 13.

McGee is performing at The Front Porch at Century Square for their Amazon Prime Air kick-off event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. On August 27, he’ll be at Grapevine in Gruene, Texas. In September he’ll be performing at the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest in Fort Myers, Florida.

McGee’s music is available to listen to on any streaming platforms, YouTube, or his website.

