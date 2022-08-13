Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 might be the year that Kyle Hardee and the Centerville Tigers punch their ticket to the 2A Division 1 State Championship game.

The Tigers have made deep runs in the playoffs over the year. In 2014 and 2016 they advanced to the state semifinals, but have been denied playing in the last game of the season.

This could be the year that the Tigers do it. They are coming off a state quarterfinal run a year ago and 18 starters return from that squad.

“We are excited about the opportunity. We have some holes that we need to fill, but you know we have some kids that have worked real hard through the winter and spring and summer and they’re ready to compete for those spots so you know our expectations are high. We expect to have another physical exciting football team, said Hardee.

“We are going to strive to be better than we were last year. Obviously it was a good run but we’ve been hitting the weightroom constantly and out on the field running,” added Tiger defensive back Zach Taylor.

“We just got to stay focused every week and take one week at a time. I mean practice every day for every game and play every game like it’s our last,” concluded Centerville running back and linebacker Paxton Hancock.

Centerville will begin what they hope is a championship run at home on August 26th against longtime rival Buffalo.

