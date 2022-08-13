Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars may have finished with a 4-7 record, but having played 11 games meant they made it to the playoffs.

They will look to not only build on that, but will do so as Derek Thomas returns to his alma mater to be the new head coach.

The Cougars have 13 starters back, but are a young team. A year ago Brock Bumpurs was a freshman starting at quarterback. He and the rest of his team-mates returning are eager to see what a difference another year of experience makes.

“I feel a little bit more prepared. Last year it was just, I was young. My first year starting on varsity so hopefully this year I got bigger stronger and so hopefully we can do better,” said sophomore quarterback Brock Bumpurs.

“One thing about it I’m not taking over a program here that was in turmoil. Leon has had great success in the past and what we are looking at is to build on what they have done and expand on it. Allow the kids to put themselves in positions where they can make some plays,” added the first year head coach.

The Cougars will kick off the Derek Thomas era on August 26th on the road against Rosebud-Lott.

