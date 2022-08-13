Iola volleyball sweeps Anderson-Shiro

The Iola volleyball team huddles up before a home match against Anderson-Shiro.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Aug. 12, 2022
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat Anderson-Shiro 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 Friday evening at Bulldog Gym.

After a close second set, Iola cruised in game three for the sweep. The Lady Owls took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs took over from there and didn’t look back. On a team with no seniors, Junior Lindsey Gooch led a young Lady Bulldogs team.

Both Iola and Anderson-Shiro return to the Fairfield tournament on Saturday.

