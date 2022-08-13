Normangee ISD grows in enrollment before upcoming school year

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -The town of Normangee is known for its small town charm, but this school year there will be several new faces walking the halls of Normangee ISD.

Jackie Embry teaches 2nd grade at Normangee Elementary. She has taught for a total of 19 years in her teaching career, 17 of those years being in Normangee ISD.

“When I first moved to Normangee I quickly felt how the community is so tight knit,” said Embry. “There’s really no other place I’d rather raise my family.”

Embry explained that Normangee Elementary feels more like being with family than actually working. That’s why she has been looking forward to the upcoming school year ever since last July.

“Some of them call me Mrs. Jackie. Some of them call me Mrs. Embry,” said Embry. “A lot of them I go to church with or just know me. I even taught some of their parents.”

Recently, Embry has noticed an uptake in students in her class coming from other districts. Which is somewhat unusual for the small town of Normangee where “everyone knows everyone”.

“I can honestly tell you that I’ve heard a parent say that they have researched all of the surrounding areas and said they’ve liked Normangee and that’s where they want to bring their kids.”

Mark Ruffin, Superintendent of Normangee, said last year was when he first noticed the growth of Normangee ISD. Although, this summer he realized the growth in his school district wasn’t going to be stopping anytime soon.

“We are seeing a huge amount of people and families coming in to register their kids over the summer at the elementary and middle school,” said Ruffin. “It really is amazing.”

Superintendent Ruffin said right now there are roughly 627 students in Normangee ISD which is a 10% increase from the year prior. An estimated 62 new students will start in Normangee ISD this school year.

“That is a huge increase within the last year,” said Ruffin. “We have to make some changes on our campus to hold the extra students.”

A new construction plan is set to start in October. Superintendent Ruffin said the plan will allow him and his staff to give each and every student the experience they deserve.

“We need places to put kids in. New classrooms and so much more is expected,” Ruffin said. “We are doing it for the community. It’s a big draw. We have a great school system to be able to take care of the kids, no matter what size.”

