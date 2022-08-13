Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan honored some hard-working individuals at their latest city council meeting.

“Team Texas” won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football in Orlando, Florida this past June. Six of these athletes represented Bryan-College Station’s Special Olympics team, the Aggie Bombers.

