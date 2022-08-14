Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area.

The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.

Police are at a home and there is crime scene tape that has been put up in front of the house.

No other details were immediately available from officers.

