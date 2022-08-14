Heat flares first half of the week. Front nears for better rain chance by second half

A few spots of rain managed to fall for a few of us Sunday as showers were far flung from a tropical disturbance that moved inland over South Texas. While several inches to isolated totals of half/foot of rainfall fell there, we will have to wait a few days for a better rain coverage to return to the forecast. Mornings should be decently comfortable if you can get up just before or with the sun for the next few days. Low-to-mid 70s are on the thermometer as the rooster crows. The good news is the humidity is not expected to be as thick for the next few days so the heat index should stay relatively close to the actual temperature. The bad news is drier air heats up easier than humid -- afternoon highs are expected to run between 100° and 105° through mid-week with high pressure back in full control.

Back half of the week brings some promise of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A weak front will slip south through Texas and likely put the breaks on just north of the Brazos Valley Thursday. As long as we can get it near our corner of the state, there is a chance that storms will develop north of the area, then drift south to spread some rain around by Thursday afternoon and evening. Another chance for mainly isolated rain remains in the forecast Friday before returning to more spotty conditions for the weekend. Next week could bring a pattern change that provides a multi-day chance for rainfall. Still a bit too far out to lock in -- but a forecast that we will be monitoring closely!

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 101. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.