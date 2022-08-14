Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.

“He brings a good mindset. We want to work for him. We like him. It just makes us want to work harder,” said offensive and defensive lineman Levi Hunn.

“We are going to have multiple formations. It is basically a spread offense but we are also going to run the football. Number one you have to be able to run the football to be successful but I believe I have the talent and especially with young kids to work with and we are going to throw it around a little bit,” added the Bulldogs new head coach.

Bulldog quarterback Brian Crosby is on-board with change especially if it means more wins.

“I am looking forward to it we had a 2-7 record last year so the way I look at it, we have nowhere to go but up. We’ve got nobody counting on us. We are underdogs so I’m looking forward to going out there and being able to play,” concluded Crosby.

Iola will kick off the Bo Barrow era at home against Snook on August 26th.

