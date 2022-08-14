Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year.

Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.

Former Madisonville and Rudder offensive coordinator Danny Mitchell is the new sideline boss in Normangee.

Mitchell will bring a spread offensive attack to the Panthers. It will focus on spreading teams out, not to throw the ball like most teams do, but create more running lanes.

“I’m a run heavy guy even though that we are in the spread. We don’t spread it out to throw it around we spread it out to run the ball so we’re going to run the ball as much as we can and throw it when we have to and hopefully it works out from there, added Mitchell.

The returning players say they are on board with whatever will help them win more games.

“We definitely want to step it up and go deeper in the playoffs this year,” said Panther defensive back Dalton Stewart.

“We’re going to have to play very much as a team. We don’t have any one real big superstar on the team so we are all going to have to play together,” added Normangee linebacker and quarterback Kade Stone.

The Panthers will get a chance to test out their new run option spread offense on the road August 26th against Bremond.

