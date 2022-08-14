Pair of Aggies Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan begin play at the U.S. Amateur on Monday held at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club.

The tournament features two rounds of stroke play before the field of 312 is trimmed to 64 where the competitors compete in match play with the winner being crowned Sunday.

Bennett begins play at 7:13 a.m. CT on hole 10 at Arcola and opens the second round Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. on hole one at Ridgewood. Sadagopan begins on hole nine at Ridgewood at 12:07 p.m. and tees off the second round at 6:52 a.m. off hole one at Arcola.

Bennett earned an exemption into the tournament as the Madisonville, Texas, native ranks in the top 50 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Bennett is coming off one of the best seasons in program history in which he posted seven top-10 finishes with one victory while making several appearances in professional tournaments.

This summer, he tied for 49th at the U.S. Open and was the second-highest finishing amateur and just one of four to make the cut and competed for Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Sadagopan qualified after tying for second at the Houston qualifier at Champions Golf Club. Sadagopan carded a 6-under 136 and was bogey-free throughout the 36 holes. The Pearland, Texas, native appeared in three tournaments last season and tied for 13th at 4-under at the Washington County Individual.

For more information on the U.S. Amateur and for the television schedule, visit www.USGA.org.

