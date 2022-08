BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area.

According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.

It was necessary to expand this outage to 672 customers. Crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. #BTUAlerts https://t.co/eoKh9ZGVxI — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) August 14, 2022

Click here to view if current outages are affecting your area

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.