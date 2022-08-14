Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends

Madeline Groce celebrates 103rd Birthday with her family
Madeline Groce celebrates 103rd Birthday with her family(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it.

Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.

Groce’s actual Birthday was on Aug. 8 and her party was actually rescheduled because she tested positive for Covid-19. She said she’s very blessed to be able to live this long.

“I feel pretty good most of the time,” said Groce. “I’ve had a good life.”

Groce said she doesn’t do too much nowadays and enjoys reading. She also has a sister and brother that are in their mid to late 90′s.

Besides her recent case of Covid Groce said she’s managed to stay pretty healthy.

“I haven’t really been sick, so I’m thankful for that,” Groce said.

Groce has 6 kids, 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren with more on the way.

