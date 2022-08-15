18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday.

Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.

Once on scene, police found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. They said the body appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

During the investigation, police discovered the woman, Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62 of Bryan, was a driver for a ride-share app and her vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into the TCIC/NCIC database and it was later located in Del Rio, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers made contact with the driver, Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18 of Bryan. BPD “obtained probable cause” and he was subsequently arrested for murder.

It is currently unclear if the victim was completing a trip for the ride-share app at the time.

correction: KBTX originally reported the suspect was 17 years old. Bryan Police Department originally stated the suspect was 17 but have confirmed the suspect is 18. KBTX has updated the story to reflect those changes.

