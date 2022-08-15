Aggies focused on better start to games

Texas A&M football practices inside the McFerrin Indoor Practice Facility.
Texas A&M football practices inside the McFerrin Indoor Practice Facility.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said one of the reasons for their step back last year was not only the way they finished games but some of the sluggish starts they got out to. That’s something the Maroon and White have been focused on correcting in practice.

”You don’t ever win games in the first five minutes but you can lose them,” Fisher stated. “You start out and have yourself a heck of a time coming back. It sets the temperament. Starting, finishing, emphasizing, and coaching it. When you see it, point it out. At the end of practice if we’re not finishing as we do, make it adamant, make it a point, and you grade it and calculate it every day. All the things you see in practice,” Fisher added.

Texas A&M kicks off its season in 20 days when the Aggies welcome Sam Houston to Kyle Field on September 3rd.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is...
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and...
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
Texas A&M Golf
Pair of Aggies Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur
Madeline Groce celebrates 103rd birthday
Madeline Groce celebrates 103rd birthday