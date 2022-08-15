Aggies focused on better start to games

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said one of the reasons for their step back last year was not only the way they finished games but some of the sluggish starts they got out to. That’s something the Maroon and White have been focused on correcting in practice.

”You don’t ever win games in the first five minutes but you can lose them,” Fisher stated. “You start out and have yourself a heck of a time coming back. It sets the temperament. Starting, finishing, emphasizing, and coaching it. When you see it, point it out. At the end of practice if we’re not finishing as we do, make it adamant, make it a point, and you grade it and calculate it every day. All the things you see in practice,” Fisher added.

Texas A&M kicks off its season in 20 days when the Aggies welcome Sam Houston to Kyle Field on September 3rd.

