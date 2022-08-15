Aggies Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football preseason poll on Monday and Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 6.

The Aggies were also ranked 6th in last year’s preseason poll which is their highest spot since entering the 1995 season at No. 3. A&M finished last year unranked after going 8-4. This marks the 16th time A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the AP preseason poll. The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in last week’s USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.

Six teams from the SEC are ranked in the AP Top 25 with Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 6, Arkansas at No. 19, Kentucky at No. 20, and Ole Miss at No. 21.

