Back to School: College Station ISD Superintendent looking forward to the new year

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for students in College Station ISD. Superintendent Mike Martindale was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new academic year.

He said the district expects about 14,600 kids this year. That’s an additional 400 students at various campuses.

“We continue to grow, a manageable growth, but growth nonetheless,” said Martindale.

He’s looking forward to moving into the second year of the district’s strategic plan.

“We went through a very comprehensive process in the spring of 2021 to really get feedback from our stakeholders, and all of that formulated our strategic plan, which will guide us for the next probably four to five years,” said Martindale. “I’m very excited about that continued work because it’s focused. It’s grounded in the schools, identified it as a priority for our stakeholders. It keeps our work consistent and steady. It allows us to take the things we’re doing well and make them even better.”

He also talked about continued efforts to keep students and staff safe throughout the school year. Martindale discussed the new security measures that will be implemented this year, including the addition of two new school resource deputies, and a new safety coordinator. You can read more about that here.

