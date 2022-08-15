Back to School: Navasota ISD Superintendent excited to build on academic success, momentum this year

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The first day of school for Navasota ISD students is Monday, Aug. 22. Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the upcoming year.

“All the staff and teachers have been back on campus since last Monday. So this will be our second week of full staff in-service and getting ready for students to return next Monday,” said Musick.

He said they’re excited to continue building on their recent academic success. The district leader said superintendents and districts across the state recently received the academic accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

“First ratings we’ve had in three years, based off the STAAR and end-of-course exams, and so we’re very excited to receive our scores,” said Musick. “Navasota ISD did better than we’ve ever done before historically, showed great progress and great growth.”

“When they are officially released later this morning from the state, we’ll be a B district. An 86 was our academic accountability score and it’s very exciting news. Our students and staff have worked really hard throughout the COVID years and throughout that process. And we were excited to be able to show the growth that we’ve been making over the last couple of years,” he said.

Dr. Musick also talked about their continue efforts to review and update the district’s safety plan to keep students and staff safe. That includes a recent state-mandated audit and reviewing plans that had already been in place.

“That’s one of our priorities to make sure all of our students and staff are safe every day,” said Musick.

