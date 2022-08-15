Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.

Daniel Armbruster, a Media Spokesperson for AAA Texas, joined First News at Four to discuss gas prices here in Brazos County.

They found that Bryan-College Station had the “most expensive” gas in Texas right now by comparing the 27 largest metropolitan areas in the lone star state.

“AAA measures these prices based on credit card transactions at the individual stores that are located within Bryan College Station and all of the metros that we survey,” explained Armbruster.

While BCS has been at the top of this list before, according to Armbruster this top spot is likely to change soon.

“That does tend to change, so you may be there for a few days and likely then you’ll slide back and then we might see places out west like Midland, Odessa who are typically at the top of that list,” he said.

There are a few reasons why BCS ranks so high right now. Armbruster says it’s possible that distribution costs are a little bit more right now in the area. Retailers also could have purchased their gasoline when it was more expensive at the wholesale level, and now they’ve got to sell all of that gasoline before they can then move on to lower costs.

“You have to remember the the individual retailer sets the price and so that’s usually based on market dynamics on a local level and so if supply and demand are a little bit tighter, and that can also be why the price isn’t going down as fast as in other areas,” Armbruster explained.

Prices across the U.S. have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but according to Armbruster a deal going on with Iran could have a big impact on what Americans are paying at the pump.

“The Iran nuclear deal is something that is being talked about today, if that deal is reached that could bring a million barrels per day back onto the global market of crude oil, which already just the possibility of that has already caused crude prices today to drop below $90 a barrel.”

The price of crude oil is one of the largest factors to impact gas prices.

