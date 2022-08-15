Burns Creek Fire near Lake Somerville now 100% contained

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burns Creek Fire, which sparked on August 7, is now 100% contained, according to the Rocky Creek Fire Department.

Officials said Monday that all state and local firefighting assets have returned to their normal operations.

No injuries were reported from the fire that was burning near Lake Somerville, but two homes were destroyed by the flames.

Employees with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will periodically patrol the area to check for possible flareups.

Firefighters from from across the area, including members of the Texas A&M Forest Service had been helping fight this fire.

Officials are also reminding the public that Corp property outside of the designated parks are not open to the public and you will be asked to leave if you enter these areas.

