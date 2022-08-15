Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week.

Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.

A county-wide “Back-to-School Bash” was held Sunday afternoon at Fannin Elementary in Bryan for all school-aged children in Brazos County.

Bryan ISD school board member and health equity coordinator for the Brazos County Health Districts says it was important to send students back to school on a high note that way they’re excited about the new year.

“We really care about our students and our staff and it’s all about the kids,” said Benford. “This year we wanted to make sure that we did something to let our students and our staff know that we’re glad to be back together, we’re glad to be back to having families together and we want them to know that this is going to be a fantastic year for everyone.”

The events featured free haircuts and hairstyles for the children, free school supplies, Covid-19 vaccines, and booster shots along with low-cost sports physicals for student-athletes. A notary public was on hand to help make sure those last-minute school documents were stamped ahead of the school year. Students and families were also treated to free food and music.

Byan ISD Sophmore and student ambassador Melvin Auston says he’s excited about the upcoming year.

“It’s going to be just a powerhouse. We’re just gonna have so much stuff happening this year,” said Auston.

Auston says events like the back-to-school bash are important because they set the tone for the year and make everyone feel included and loved.

“Here at Bryan ISD we really want you to feel comfortable,” said Auston. “Coming to this event is something that will have you feeling comfortable and ready to gear up for that 2022-2023 Bryan ISD school year.”

Bryan ISD students return to class on Tuesday and College Station ISD students return on Wednesday.

