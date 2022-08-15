FBI testing leads to new findings in ‘Rust’ movie shooting

The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally...
The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled. Baldwin disputes these findings. He earlier said he cocked the gun but did not pull the trigger.(Source: KOAT via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Alec Baldwin is taking issue with an FBI report about the October shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of his movie “Rust.”

The FBI says the gun Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

Baldwin’s attorney said Sunday that the report is being “misconstrued” and that “the gun fired in testing only one time – without having to pull the trigger – when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places.”

The attorney added, “The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”

Baldwin told ABC News in December he cocked the gun, but that “the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

The FBI forensics report says if the gun was cocked the trigger had to have been pulled for the gun to fire.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office now has the FBI report as it continues its investigation into the shooting. Investigators will focus on how a live round of ammunition may have made it onto the movie set.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is...
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and...
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Anne Heche was an Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the...
Anne Heche made her mark on Hollywood's artistic, social scenes
Police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a...
Man accused of driving through crowd outside bar then killing his mother
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support