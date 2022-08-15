Ford Finalizes Staff with Hiring of Jae Fadde

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford hired 10-year Southeastern Conference veteran Jae Fadde as the team’s director of program development Monday.

Fadde joins Ford’s inaugural staff after spending the last four years with the Missouri Tigers baseball program.

“We are excited to welcome Jae and his family back to Aggieland,” Ford said. “He brings a wealth of experience to this role. Jae’s expertise in video analytics will help continue the elevation of our program to the next level.”

Fadde joined the Tigers’ staff in 2018 as the director of player development before being promoted to director of operations in 2021.

This is Fadde’s second stint in Aggieland, previously serving as an assistant video coordinator for the A&M football and baseball programs from 2009-18. He was given the Texas A&M Athletic Director’s Teammate Award in 2012 for his work with both teams.

“Texas A&M is the greatest institution in the country and our family is elated to be back home in College Station,” Fadde said. “We are thankful to Coach Ford for the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of constructing an SEC championship-level program. She has assembled a talented staff that is on the forefront of technology and analytics in our game, and I am honored to play a role in our future success.”

Fadde earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Indiana where led the Screaming Eagles’ pitching staff in strikeouts and innings pitched for two seasons following a two-year stint as a starting pitcher at Rend Lake Community College.

He earned a master’s degree from Purdue where he was a graduate assistant for the football program, developing a video-based linebacker training system that the Boilermakers utilized in their game week preparations.

Fadde is married to the former Lindsey Liddicoat and the couple have three children – Reagan, Mason and McKenzie. His sister, Elizabeth Monaghan, played softball for Kentucky.

