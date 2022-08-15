Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to received a free fresh new haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers.

The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M and at Fannin Elementary from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.

Goldstar Barbers owner, Mike Espitia said he does it for the smiles and to see kids interact.

“My biggest thing about giving back to the community is investing into the kids,” Espitia said. “I have kids myself, so whenever I’m able to bring kids together and have them interact like how their interacting today that’s one of my biggest deals.”

Espitia said the event also offered a way to take a load off of parents after he heard how many were struggling over the course of the pandemic.

“That is why we do it,” Espitia said. “Not only for myself, but everybody that comes together, other small businesses in the community.”

This was the fifth year that Goldstar Barbers has put on the event. Over the years the event has continued to get bigger with growing support from local businesses and organizations.

“What it takes is really volunteer work,” Espitia said. “Usually what I just do is put a mass text out there to a lot of shop owner, business owners in the community and I just ask for volunteer hours, donations, whatever they have that we can put together for these kids to give them backpacks, school supplies.”

For Espitia it’s important to give back to the community he’s from.

“Me being a small business owner within the city the support that I have it goes a long way, so when people support me my biggest deal is giving back, giving back to the city, giving back to the kids.”

