Greens Prairie Road construction may affect traffic ahead of school year

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on Greens Prairie Road may affect traffic near Forest Ridge Elementary on Wednesday, August 17, the first day of school in College Station ISD.

Access to the parent drop-off driveway will be allowed from each direction, however traffic out of the school will be right turn only. Motorists are advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes if not dropping off or picking up at the school.

The road construction is part of the Greens Prairie Reconstruction Project that starts at Arrington Road and goes down to Dalton Road. The once two lane road is being reconstructed as a four lane minor arterial with multi use paths on both sides along with a traffic light at the Castlegate intersection according to Susan Monnat, Project Manager for the City of College Station Capital Improvements Projects Department.

“For this summer we had the contractor do the work directly in front of the school in order to lessen the impact of school traffic throughout the year,” Monnat said. “There will be switches in traffic control and traffic patterns therefore there will be work on the medians on the other side of the road and in the other sections along with the rest of the work further down.”

Monnat said traffic patterns are usually confusing at the start of the school year and suggested alternative routes such as Highway 40 or Wellborn Road.

“For parents who have to come to the school just pay attention to the signage, go slow and just watch your surroundings,” Monnat advised. “We’ve been working with the principal to make sure we can get everybody in and out as safely as possible. Just please follow the signs, watch for kids.”

Construction on the project is expected to last until next summer.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Page and Jennie Page were arrested on August 12.
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and...
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
Crews work to clear the crash scene following the wreck Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell...
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn

Latest News

The free event will be on Friday evenings starting on Aug. 26
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)