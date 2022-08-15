Greens Prairie Road construction may affect traffic ahead of school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on Greens Prairie Road may affect traffic near Forest Ridge Elementary on Wednesday, August 17, the first day of school in College Station ISD.

Access to the parent drop-off driveway will be allowed from each direction, however traffic out of the school will be right turn only. Motorists are advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes if not dropping off or picking up at the school.

The road construction is part of the Greens Prairie Reconstruction Project that starts at Arrington Road and goes down to Dalton Road. The once two lane road is being reconstructed as a four lane minor arterial with multi use paths on both sides along with a traffic light at the Castlegate intersection according to Susan Monnat, Project Manager for the City of College Station Capital Improvements Projects Department.

“For this summer we had the contractor do the work directly in front of the school in order to lessen the impact of school traffic throughout the year,” Monnat said. “There will be switches in traffic control and traffic patterns therefore there will be work on the medians on the other side of the road and in the other sections along with the rest of the work further down.”

Monnat said traffic patterns are usually confusing at the start of the school year and suggested alternative routes such as Highway 40 or Wellborn Road.

“For parents who have to come to the school just pay attention to the signage, go slow and just watch your surroundings,” Monnat advised. “We’ve been working with the principal to make sure we can get everybody in and out as safely as possible. Just please follow the signs, watch for kids.”

Construction on the project is expected to last until next summer.

