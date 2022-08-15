Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations.

Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich history.

Church leadership says this year’s celebration was extra special because of all the church has gone through in the last few years. Those in attendance were celebrating after being kept out because of the pandemic and then due to structural damage.

“Today we are just overjoyed that we are going to actually be able to celebrate 156 years, but we are also partnering with one of our other churches in the community and with other people in the community to come and be a part of this fellowship with us,” said Allen Chapel AME Pastor Tamika Baker.

Baker says she wants everyone to know that the church isn’t just in the community, but it’s a part of it.

The Brazos County Health District was also in attendance to provide free covid-19 shots and boosters. Church members also received covid-19 kits with masks and other items.

