Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs.

This year’s squad is known for it’s speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season.

However, a challenge for this years team is it’s youth. They only have a handful of seniors.

“This year we have a very young team, a very athletic team, we’ve got a lot of speed this year,” Keyshawn Langham, Hearne’s quarterback said. “I feel like we’re going to have a whole lot of trick plays this year which we’re going to use to our advantage.”

“As a team we’re very talented but we just lack discipline,” Jeremiah Gurode, Hearne’s wide receiver and defensive back. “We (seniors) get on the guys when we see them off task, hitting the weights, 7-on-7... just trying to coach them up.”

The Eagles start the season on the road at Anderson-Shiro. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on the August 26.

