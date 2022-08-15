Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the Lexington Eagles last season was full of ups and downs and injuries. They went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Entering this season they didn’t lose any offensive linemen. However, they did lose their starting quarterback to graduation, and the plan is to have a freshman QB starting varsity.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Lexington winning the 13- 3A DII district.

“We’re hoping that we can solid up our offensive and defensive lines,” Lexington Head Coach Kirk Muhl said. “I think our defensive line will be way better this year and that’s going to help us stay in games.”

The Eagles are making the trek to Thorndale to open the season on the August 26.

