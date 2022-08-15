Local businesses work to find employees before students return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A hiring event at Century Square is working to connect local businesses with applicants before a flood of students get to town.

The event was held by Century Square on Monday at the George Hotel. Many area businesses set up booths where they met with people in need of work.

Blaze Pizza District Manager Jared Harris says the event times up perfectly for when he is most in need of workers.

“There’s a little bit of a lull where we’re just kind of waiting on students to come back and get those employees in, but it’s timed perfectly to where we can bring in the applicant flow as well as the guest flow and it mends really nicely. So, business picks up employee levels pick up,” he said.

Harris’ goal for the event was to find eight to 10 new employees. Workforce Solutions’ Business Services team was also at the event helping support job seekers.

