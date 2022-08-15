Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle.
Crews work to clear the crash scene following the wreck Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell...
Crews work to clear the crash scene following the wreck Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.(Photo courtesy: Averi Owens)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station.

Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but was still sent to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

