Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station.
Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but was still sent to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Nobody else was injured in the crash.
