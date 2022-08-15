Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station.

Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but was still sent to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

